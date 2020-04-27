Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

