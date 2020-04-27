Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

WWW stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $37,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 345,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

