Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.