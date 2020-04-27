Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

PSX opened at $60.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

