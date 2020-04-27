TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

AMTD opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

