Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $89.74 on Monday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

