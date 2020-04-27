M/I Homes (MHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M/I Homes stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.62. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

