Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.35-3.85 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $65.66 on Monday. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

