Five9 (FIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $97.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $98.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,254.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

