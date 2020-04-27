Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boeing stock opened at $128.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

