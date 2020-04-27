XPO Logistics (XPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

