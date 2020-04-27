National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$317.99 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

