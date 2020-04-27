FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.37.

NYSE:OKE opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.