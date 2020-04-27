Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

STX opened at $48.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.