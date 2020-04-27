Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

STX opened at $48.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Choice Properties REIT
National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Choice Properties REIT
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC
Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for W W Grainger Inc Issued By KeyCorp
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for W W Grainger Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Financial Comparison: Chewy and Its Peers
Financial Comparison: Chewy and Its Peers
Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report