FY2020 Earnings Forecast for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Issued By KeyCorp

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for W W Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.87.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

NYSE GWW opened at $269.61 on Monday. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.43.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 598.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.