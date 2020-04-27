Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Universal Forest Products also reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

