West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.68

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), with a volume of 9788009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million and a PE ratio of -129.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.11.

West African Resources Company Profile (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

