West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.68

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), with a volume of 9788009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million and a PE ratio of -129.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.11.

West African Resources Company Profile (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

West African Resources Hits New 12-Month High at $0.68
West African Resources Hits New 12-Month High at $0.68
Barratt Developments Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Barratt Developments Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Silver Lake Resources Hits New 52-Week High at $2.06
Silver Lake Resources Hits New 52-Week High at $2.06
UBS Group Reiterates €12.20 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media
UBS Group Reiterates €12.20 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media
Crest Nicholson Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Crest Nicholson Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
GWA Group Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25
GWA Group Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report