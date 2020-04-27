Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 668.50 ($8.79).

BDEV opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.81) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 669.41.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

