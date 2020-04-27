Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.06

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.06 ($1.46) and last traded at A$2.05 ($1.45), with a volume of 7515135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.97 ($1.39).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.19.

In other news, insider Luke Tonkin 696,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

