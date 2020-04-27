Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.45 ($4.33).

CRST stock opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.05. The stock has a market cap of $668.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.89).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

