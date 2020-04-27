GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.25 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.34 ($1.66), with a volume of 419213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.30 ($1.63).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.28. The company has a market cap of $617.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other GWA Group news, insider Timothy Salt 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th.

About GWA Group (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

