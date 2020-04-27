Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,462.40

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,462.40 ($19.24) and last traded at GBX 1,386.60 ($18.24), with a volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($18.02).

FDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.55 million and a P/E ratio of 99.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

