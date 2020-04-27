Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NYSE WH opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

