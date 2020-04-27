Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $812.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

