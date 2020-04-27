Phreesia Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

PHR stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,285 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $86,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,495.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

