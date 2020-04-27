Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.26.

HSY stock opened at $135.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $202,552,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

