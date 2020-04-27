Piper Sandler Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $223.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.