Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$26.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$17.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 96.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

