Realty Income (O) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 3.50-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.50-3.56 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Realty Income stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

