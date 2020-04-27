Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q1 2020

Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

