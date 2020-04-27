LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

