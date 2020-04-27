Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$186.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.20 million.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.29.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

