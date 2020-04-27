Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$186.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.20 million.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.29.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Earnings History for Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

