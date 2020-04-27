GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GATX opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GATX has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

