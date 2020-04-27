Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

