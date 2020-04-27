Brokers Set Expectations for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

PHM opened at $25.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. AJO LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

