Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIXI. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 187,082 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

