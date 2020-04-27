York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

YORW stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. York Water has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of York Water by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of York Water by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of York Water by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

