Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.46. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

