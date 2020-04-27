Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Sell

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YJ. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yunji has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. Yunji has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

