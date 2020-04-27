Imperial Capital Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Imperial Capital raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

