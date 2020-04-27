Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

NYSE LAD opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

