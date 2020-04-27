Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

NYSE LAD opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIX to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIX to Hold
York Water Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
York Water Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yunji to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yunji to Sell
Imperial Capital Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc.
Imperial Capital Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc.
Lithia Motors Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Lithia Motors Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report