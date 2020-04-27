Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of STM stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

