Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.21.

TMO stock opened at $328.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

