eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.09.

EHTH opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

