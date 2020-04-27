eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.09.

EHTH opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
eHealth Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks
eHealth Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks
Las Vegas Sands Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Las Vegas Sands Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Unilever’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Unilever’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Luther Burbank Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Luther Burbank Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report