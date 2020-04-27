Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of LVS opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

