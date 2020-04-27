Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $32.13 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Comerica by 440.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Comerica by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Comerica by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

