Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price target (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target (down from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,465.91 ($58.75).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,092 ($53.83) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,417.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,275 in the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

