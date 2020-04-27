Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMS. Barclays lowered shares of Smart Metering Systems to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SMS stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.35) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a market cap of $716.35 million and a PE ratio of 181.43. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.76).

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.58 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Foy purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £504,164.65 ($663,200.01).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

