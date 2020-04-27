Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:LK opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

