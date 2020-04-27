Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of BOKF opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.